The most Washington moment in a Veepa preview might be a Kennedy Center name-check
And in the just-released trailer for the show's sixth season, there's evidence that the tradition is going strong. The series of clips shows former president Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, navigating her post-White House career just a little differently than a certain real-life ex-POTUS is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Hillary?
|37 min
|Piel
|21
|"Bowling Green massacre " is at it again
|40 min
|Piel
|4
|Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return!
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|11
|President Chump ' s Lie of the Year
|4 hr
|District10
|8
|Psyco Trump losing it with lies
|4 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|New executive order
|6 hr
|Wall specialist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC