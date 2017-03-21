The morning news headlines: Northern ...

The morning news headlines: Northern Ireland assembly to reflect on...

A special sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly will be convened today to allow politicians to reflect on the life of Martin McGuinness. With Stormont still without a power-sharing executive or new speaker in the wake of the recent snap election, traditional protocols have been overridden to mark the death of the 66-year-old former Sinn Fein deputy first minister.

