The Latest: Paper says Comey asks DOJ to reject Trump claim
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, and the committee's ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., leave after talking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017, following a briefing with FBI Director Jim Comey about Russian influence on the American presidential election. FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiretap happened!! Trump is right.....
|30 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|well whats next for trump he trying to fool eve...
|35 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Keep searching breitbart for your excuses!
|42 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|53 min
|Horacio
|223
|Report: Norcross
|3 hr
|Philly News
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|14 hr
|The Chump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC