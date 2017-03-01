The Latest: More Republicans say AG should recuse himself

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017, about news reports of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. The revelation is spurring growing calls in Congress in both parties for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.