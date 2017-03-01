The Latest: More Republicans say AG should recuse himself
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017, about news reports of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. The revelation is spurring growing calls in Congress in both parties for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Jerome Simandle corrupt
|15 min
|Jim
|1
|What happened to huma
|27 min
|Political Atheist
|3
|Help name Obama's new book...
|51 min
|Political Atheist
|11
|Revenue Rose in 2016 for Top 10 Law Firms That ...
|1 hr
|Stedman
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|2 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|148
|Obama lies
|2 hr
|Truth
|47
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC