The health-care bill drama is killing GOP centrists
There are 10 comments on the The Washington Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled The health-care bill drama is killing GOP centrists. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul Ryan arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday as President Trump came to the Capitol to rally support for the Republican health-care bill. As of this writing, it does not appear that House leaders have sufficient votes to pass the American Health Care Act.
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,725
Bring Obama Back!
#1 12 hrs ago
A big loss for Putins puppet Manchurian Trump today as the pathetic heath kill bill was taken off the docket for a vote.
#2 12 hrs ago
They will pass one soon. They like to delay every bill. Obamacare is going away soon.
#3 12 hrs ago
Its our guess the real communist sympathizer, Barack Hussein Obama is doing handstands in DC.
Maybe we will be rewarded with only the bill to take out Obama care. That would be a great day.
#4 12 hrs ago
Killing RINOs? Where can I send flowers? Time to primary these fake Americans.
#6 10 hrs ago
how can you kill something that's not alive lol
#7 10 hrs ago
another dumbshit who thinks 'communism' is still a real thing...lol
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,725
Bring Obama Back!
#8 8 hrs ago
Whats that – gas?
Putins puppet Trump did everything, even begging for those idiots not to hand him another defeat on a week that saw the FBI and NSA call him out as a liar and expose the fact that Trump and his regime is under criminal investigation.
Trump is a pathetic loser.
#10 8 hrs ago
Here's some conditions that insurers won't have to cover:
Maternity Care
Substance abuse
Emergency care
Podiatry
Laboratory testing
Diagnostic testing
Prescription drugs
Yes! A windfall for the health ins. industry thanks to their lobbyists who have Paul Ryan & the GOP in their pocket! Of course premiums will go down, insurers will save billions by not having to pay for treatment for the above & other conditions!
Wake up America! You're about to be introduced to the GOP's death camp known as Trump/Ryan Care!
Since: Aug 11
12,149
Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
glad they are at least reading and debating the deal,unlike the left who never read aca
#14 5 hrs ago
Americans are NOT entitled to ANY healthcare given to them by the federal government!
The only thing the government can do is tort reform and allowing HC plans to be sold across state lines. Other than that.........STAY OUT!!!!!!
No more government expansion or risk revolution.
We're f--ing done with this.
