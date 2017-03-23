The health-care bill drama is killing...

The health-care bill drama is killing GOP centrists

There are 10 comments on the The Washington Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled The health-care bill drama is killing GOP centrists. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul Ryan arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday as President Trump came to the Capitol to rally support for the Republican health-care bill. As of this writing, it does not appear that House leaders have sufficient votes to pass the American Health Care Act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marine Corp Pat

“Make America Great Again”

Since: Jun 07

11,725

Bring Obama Back!

#1 12 hrs ago
A big loss for Putins puppet Manchurian Trump today as the pathetic heath kill bill was taken off the docket for a vote.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
wiseone

Columbus, OH

#2 12 hrs ago
Marine Corp Pat wrote:
A big loss for Putins puppet Manchurian Trump today as the pathetic heath kill bill was taken off the docket for a vote.
They will pass one soon. They like to delay every bill. Obamacare is going away soon.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chicagoan by Birth

Mishawaka, IN

#3 12 hrs ago
Marine Corp Pat wrote:
A big loss for Putins puppet Manchurian Trump today as the pathetic heath kill bill was taken off the docket for a vote.
Its our guess the real communist sympathizer, Barack Hussein Obama is doing handstands in DC.
Maybe we will be rewarded with only the bill to take out Obama care. That would be a great day.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#4 12 hrs ago
Killing RINOs? Where can I send flowers? Time to primary these fake Americans.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#6 10 hrs ago
how can you kill something that's not alive lol

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#7 10 hrs ago
Chicagoan by Birth wrote:
<quoted text>
Its our guess the real communist sympathizer, Barack Hussein Obama is doing handstands in DC.
Maybe we will be rewarded with only the bill to take out Obama care. That would be a great day.
another dumbshit who thinks 'communism' is still a real thing...lol

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Marine Corp Pat

“Make America Great Again”

Since: Jun 07

11,725

Bring Obama Back!

#8 8 hrs ago
wiseone wrote:
<quoted text>

They will pass one soon.


Whats that – gas?
wiseone wrote:
<quoted text>

They will pass one soon. They like to delay every bill. Obamacare is going away soon.
Putins puppet Trump did everything, even begging for those idiots not to hand him another defeat on a week that saw the FBI and NSA call him out as a liar and expose the fact that Trump and his regime is under criminal investigation.
Trump is a pathetic loser.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liar in Chief

New Hartford, NY

#10 8 hrs ago
Here's some conditions that insurers won't have to cover:
Maternity Care
Substance abuse
Emergency care
Podiatry
Laboratory testing
Diagnostic testing
Prescription drugs

Yes! A windfall for the health ins. industry thanks to their lobbyists who have Paul Ryan & the GOP in their pocket! Of course premiums will go down, insurers will save billions by not having to pay for treatment for the above & other conditions!

Wake up America! You're about to be introduced to the GOP's death camp known as Trump/Ryan Care!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,149

Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
glad they are at least reading and debating the deal,unlike the left who never read aca
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#14 5 hrs ago
Americans are NOT entitled to ANY healthcare given to them by the federal government!
The only thing the government can do is tort reform and allowing HC plans to be sold across state lines. Other than that.........STAY OUT!!!!!!

No more government expansion or risk revolution.
We're f--ing done with this.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demos cry about the facts 58 min Aponi 10
The rape 1 hr Aponi 1
Safe to say he won't be Golfing is another bold... 2 hr District10 42
Congressnan Donald Norcross accuses Trump of Sl... 3 hr Devil is aliar 10
Obamacare has helped my family so much 4 hr Aponi 6
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 5 hr Logan 117
Do the math please help me demos 6 hr Aponi 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC