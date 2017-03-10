The Five Stages of Grief Over ShopHou...

The Five Stages of Grief Over ShopHouse Closing

11 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen , the fast-casual restaurant chain with eight Washington locations, announced Thursday that it's closing nationwide, according to a spokesperson for Chipotle , its parent company. After March 17, all we'll have left is the memories-like that time subversive Georgetown students brought in their own tortillas and convinced the restaurant to start serving wraps, or that one time their Dupont cashier mercifully didn't charge me for double chicken.

