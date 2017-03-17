Syrian defector who documented Assad'...

Syrian defector who documented Assad's atrocities returning to Washington

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A poster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is displayed outside Syria's embassy in Bucharest, Romania on March 17. The Syrian defector known as "Caesar," who brought the world the largest trove of evidence of mass atrocities perpetrated by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, is returning to Washington this weekend. Three years after he helped expose some of the worst war crimes of our generation, the victims of those crimes are still a long way from getting justice.

