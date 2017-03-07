Sure, most dog owners bag their pooch's waste, but why then leave the bag behind?
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Invent a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door. Invent a non-pooping dog and you will be damned for eternity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|1 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|26
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|5 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|22
|If he opens his claptrap, Straight up lies and ...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Keep searching breitbart for your excuses!
|33 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|4 hr
|Preacher
|20
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|5 hr
|Prophecy
|100
|AG Lynch in Obamagate conspiracy....
|7 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC