Storm leaves downed trees, power outa...

Storm leaves downed trees, power outages in path

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A fast-moving storm swept through the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed trees and power outages in its path. The severe thunderstorm watch and warnings for the region have been canceled after they brought dangerous and damaging winds and rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Off to Mara Lago country club again this weekend ? 2 min cant expect much 38
Biden family incest! 2 min Political Atheist 10
For Von Tramp conman the buck stops everywhere ... 10 min Political Atheist 12
When urgency takes a back seat to a reality TV ... 16 min Donald duck Von T... 3
trump media knows more than you 18 min cant expect much 5
Another Nixon WH, investigations shifts to cove... 20 min Donald duck Von T... 6
Jeff Sessions lied under oath, what would Jeff ... 26 min Donald duck Von T... 4
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 42 min Political Atheist 133
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC