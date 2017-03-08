Star of 'American Guns' convicted of ...

Star of 'American Guns' convicted of fraud, tax evasion

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A former Colorado gun shop owner and reality television star could face up to 15 years in jail after being was found guilty on Friday of conspiracy to sell firearms without a license and failing to report $1.1 million of income, prosecutors said. Richard Wyatt, 53, who appeared in the Discovery Channel's "American Guns" show in 2011 and 2012, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Denver following a six-day trial, acting U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer said in a statement.

