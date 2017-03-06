'Something like road rage': Man punch...

'Something like road rage': Man punched by construction worker dies after traffic cone dispute

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man has died of the injuries he suffered when he was punched by a construction worker during an argument over traffic cones at a work site in Northeast Washington last week, police say. District records shows Joseph lived a few blocks from Thursday's altercation in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Hitler Trump is now tweeting that he hea... 1 hr Donny 1
maybe trump has some sort of health problem 1 hr Little Johnny Da ... 2
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 1 hr The black grand w... 5
Wiretap happened!! Trump is right..... 2 hr District10 21
Keep searching breitbart for your excuses! 4 hr Donald Rump 21
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 5 hr RushFan666 246
Dedicated to William "Ryan" Owens 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC