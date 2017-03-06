'Something like road rage': Man punched by construction worker dies after traffic cone dispute
A man has died of the injuries he suffered when he was punched by a construction worker during an argument over traffic cones at a work site in Northeast Washington last week, police say. District records shows Joseph lived a few blocks from Thursday's altercation in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.
