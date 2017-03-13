SitRep: Tillerson Hints at Pre-Emptive Strikes in North Korea; WH...

SitRep: Tillerson Hints at Pre-Emptiv...

During a press conference in South Korea on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted that Washington might be open to pre-emptive attacks on North Korean weapons facilities. "If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe that requires action, [military action] is on the table," Tillerson said.

