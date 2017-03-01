Shining City' by Tom Rosenstiel delivers
Ex-Army investigator Peter Rena was in the Special Forces, but now he is a fixer at a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., "with a quiet and vaguely menacing quality about him."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiretap happened!! Trump is right.....
|27 min
|Political Atheist
|1
|well whats next for trump he trying to fool eve...
|30 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|Keep searching breitbart for your excuses!
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|13
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|2 hr
|The Chump
|4
|Donald Trump ( HELP THE CHURCH)
|3 hr
|escapehellnow
|4
|Donald Trump ( STAND TALL STAND STRONG)
|3 hr
|escapehellnow
|6
|Repent ( DONALD TRUMP ) Repent
|3 hr
|escapehellnow
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC