Shake Shack Is Opening Two New DC Burger Joints

Call it a Shack attack: New York-based Shake Shack will open two new DC locations in the next two weeks. The first will debut in Logan Circle on Thursday, with a Navy Yard shop to follow on Thursday, March 23 at 54 M Street, SE.

