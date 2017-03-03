Several shooting injuries, including ...

Several shooting injuries, including boy in Northeast Washington

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road NE. Two men and a boy were shot nearby in the 1200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Jerome Simandle Protects Crime Boss Georg... 7 min Stedman 1
Biden family incest! 29 min Political Atheist 22
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 1 hr duck soup 196
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,867
Chuck Schumer lays down the gauntlet, coward wi... 2 hr Irving 3
Breaking! Trump just invited Russian.... 6 hr Political Atheist 1
Now Nancy Pelosi caught in Russian deal!! 6 hr Political Atheist 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC