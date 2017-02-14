There are on the The Daily Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits. In it, The Daily Gazette reports that:

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis questions Janet L. Yellen, chairwoman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, as she testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Feb. 14, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON – Furious over a nude-photo scandal involving male Marines who made sexually violent comments online about female Marines, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, said Tuesday that he wanted to explore how to punish non-active duty and retired personnel who participated.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.