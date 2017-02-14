Senator: Strip guilty veterans of the...

Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled Senator: Strip guilty veterans of their benefits.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis questions Janet L. Yellen, chairwoman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, as she testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Feb. 14, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON – Furious over a nude-photo scandal involving male Marines who made sexually violent comments online about female Marines, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, said Tuesday that he wanted to explore how to punish non-active duty and retired personnel who participated.

25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 9 hrs ago
"A nude-photo scandal involving the Marine corps"
"The Fat Leonard bribery case involving the Navy"

How could this possibly happen under the watchful eyes of the Obama administration?
