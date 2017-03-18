Senate Democrats vastly outspent by right in Gorsuch fight
Conservative spending has already swamped the liberal opposition to Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court in the weeks leading up to his confirmation hearings set to begin Monday in the Senate. By a nearly 20-to-1 margin, conservative groups have vastly outspent their liberal counterparts on television advertising on behalf of Gorsuch, according to Republican estimates of ad purchases since the end of January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|HELL YEAH
|20,922
|Congressnan Donald Norcross accuses Trump of Sl...
|37 min
|Gary
|6
|Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr?
|1 hr
|District10
|1
|WH leaks and Chump's tax return leak, against t...
|1 hr
|District10
|5
|Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return!
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|94
|Trampcare hammers seniors! Beware Ryan doesn't ...
|1 hr
|April Dawn
|9
|Was Obama right
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC