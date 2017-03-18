Senate Democrats vastly outspent by right in Gorsuch fight

Conservative spending has already swamped the liberal opposition to Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court in the weeks leading up to his confirmation hearings set to begin Monday in the Senate. By a nearly 20-to-1 margin, conservative groups have vastly outspent their liberal counterparts on television advertising on behalf of Gorsuch, according to Republican estimates of ad purchases since the end of January.

