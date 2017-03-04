Security officer fatally stabbed by t...

Security officer fatally stabbed by theft suspect at Potomac Mills

13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A security officer at a store in the giant Potomac Mills shopping center in Prince William County was stabbed and fatally wounded Saturday in a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect, the county police said. The confrontation came at about 2:30 p.m. as the suspect was leaving the Burlington Coat Factory store at the mall, police said.

