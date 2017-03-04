Security officer fatally stabbed by theft suspect at Potomac Mills
A security officer at a store in the giant Potomac Mills shopping center in Prince William County was stabbed and fatally wounded Saturday in a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect, the county police said. The confrontation came at about 2:30 p.m. as the suspect was leaving the Burlington Coat Factory store at the mall, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|40 min
|Whoop there it is
|2
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|48 min
|Fcvk tRump
|219
|All whites need to be terminated or deported fr...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Here's the kicker for you [email protected], that's NOT...
|2 hr
|Fox
|7
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|51
|Von Tramp conman supporters getting more and mo...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Von Tramp conman supporters list of excuses and...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC