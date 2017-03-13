score of Trumpcare is complete

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... will save $337 billion over the next 10 years, but reduce the insured population by 24 million by 2026.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.