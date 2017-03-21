Russia Unfazed by US Election Hacking...

Russia Unfazed by US Election Hacking Hearings

8 hrs ago

If much of the United States was transfixed by the Congressional testimony of two of America's top intelligence officials on allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections, the Kremlin claimed it had better things to do. "We have many concerns in the Kremlin and following that [debate] isn't one of them," said Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

