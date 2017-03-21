Russia Unfazed by US Election Hacking Hearings
If much of the United States was transfixed by the Congressional testimony of two of America's top intelligence officials on allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections, the Kremlin claimed it had better things to do. "We have many concerns in the Kremlin and following that [debate] isn't one of them," said Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop It, all of you
|5 min
|Piel
|12
|ISIS winning the war
|59 min
|Piel
|12
|Thanks demos
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Hillary Clinton Americas Biggest Loser Ever
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|6
|Web Hubbell's daughter makes good....
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|7
|The Fitchburg Menace....
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|26
|Trampcare hammers seniors! Beware Ryan doesn't ...
|4 hr
|Liar in Chief
|16
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC