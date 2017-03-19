Russia Election Meddling Gets Airing ...

Russia Election Meddling Gets Airing on the Hill With Comey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 7, 2016. Members of the House Intelligence Committee will press FBI Director James Comey to provide details of any investigation his agents are conducting over contacts between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia, during or after the presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A real shadow Government 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Donna Brazile confesses! GUILTY!! 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 15
Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr? 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 12
The cost of this trump family is breaking America 6 hr Piel 7
Dear Lord -Destroy George Norcross 8 hr Gods chosen 6
Clinton says shes comming out of the woods 8 hr Boycott Hawai shy... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC