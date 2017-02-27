Rose Center for Public Leadership Joins Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on
February 28, 2017 - The Rose Center for Public Leadership, jointly operated by the National League of Cities and the Urban Land Institute , is working this week with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower to advise the District of Columbia on how it can ensure that redevelopment of the St. Elizabeths East Campus will be a positive asset and provide strong benefits for the residents of the adjacent Congress Heights community. "Washington, DC is honored to be selected by the Rose Center for Public Leadership for this distinguished program," said Mayor Bowser.
Read more at Nation's Cities Weekly.
