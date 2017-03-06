Ribbon cutting to mark end of renovat...

Ribbon cutting to mark end of renovation at historic firehouse

A formal ribbon- cutting has been scheduled for Monday to signal that the renovation of a historic downtown Washington firehouse is complete, and that the building will back into service, providing protection to its busy neighborhood. Mayor Muriel Bowser is to snip the ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of 13th Street NW marking the end of months of intricate work on the brick structure built in the colonial revival style, and dedicated in 1932.

