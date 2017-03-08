Republicans still battle each other e...

Republicans still battle each other even after gaining power

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. crosses his fingers while speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 6 min Username 101
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 1 hr sentinal 108
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr jersey city 20,895
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 4 hr too much 278
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 4 hr Texxy 53
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 5 hr The Feds Are Coming 12
Dumbo proposes cuts to TSA, Coast Guard, to pay... 7 hr Donald duck Von T... 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for District of Columbia County was issued at March 12 at 5:52PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC