Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-care reform is still dead.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks this month at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sensing how pathetic they appear in giving up in only 17 days on a seven-year-old pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, many Republicans are hesitant to admit failure.

wi-fi willie

Since: Jun 14

#1 12 hrs ago
yep its done
Donald duck Von Tramp

Lowell, MA

#3 4 hrs ago
Cause the last thing Paul Ryan is is a wonk!

8 years and he can't pass the house he controls.

Cause it's nothing but a tax break for millionaires and billionaires.

Take another 8 years!
Former Democrat

Altamonte Springs, FL

#4 2 hrs ago
Health care reform is just starting .
You will see more if a bi partisan effort .
Moderate dems such as Joe manchin and other are not riding the party hard line , but instead are more interested in whats good for America.

Many in congress are more concerned about Obama care failing because of the effects it will have onbthe nation.
Why sone dems on this board refuse to accept there is a problem with it failing and the huge tax burden also associated with it is beyond me.

Just as with a ship sinking at some time you stop bailing water and think about fixing the problem.

The ACA will be overhauled.
Not because republican want political props but because its failing and has issues.
Why responsible demo do not want to have a hand in this so they also can take credit and give imput is beyond me.
Liar in Chief

United States

#5 46 min ago
Sure, something will be done eventually. Chump will need a photo op so he can bullshit the public into believing that he actually engineered it. Of course by then he may be impeached. One can only hope for that.

Donald duck Von Tramp

Lowell, MA

#6 32 min ago
No one ever said it couldn't use further improvements.

What you're saying is "repeal and replace"

Is dead!

And that's just fine. Dems are happy to improve it.

That's not what trampbram on though is it!
