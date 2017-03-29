There are on the The Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-care reform is still dead.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks this month at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sensing how pathetic they appear in giving up in only 17 days on a seven-year-old pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, many Republicans are hesitant to admit failure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.