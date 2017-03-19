Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman's office

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating an incident on March 15, in which a visitor to a congressional office building in Washington removed a rainbow flag hanging from the wall beside the door to the office of Rep. Alan Lowenthal and repeatedly stepped on the flag. The unidentified male visitor acted on his displeasure with the flag minutes after he entered Lowenthal's office and "angrily exclaimed his belief that the Pride flag outside the office was inappropriate alongside the American flag," according to a statement released by Lowenthal's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.