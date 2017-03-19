Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman's office
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating an incident on March 15, in which a visitor to a congressional office building in Washington removed a rainbow flag hanging from the wall beside the door to the office of Rep. Alan Lowenthal and repeatedly stepped on the flag. The unidentified male visitor acted on his displeasure with the flag minutes after he entered Lowenthal's office and "angrily exclaimed his belief that the Pride flag outside the office was inappropriate alongside the American flag," according to a statement released by Lowenthal's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton says shes comming out of the woods
|40 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|Was Obama right
|1 hr
|Big Dick
|11
|The cost of this trump family is breaking America
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|6
|Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr?
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|11
|Psyco Trump losing it with lies
|1 hr
|Wtff
|7
|Donna Brazile confesses! GUILTY!!
|1 hr
|Boycott Hawai shy...
|13
|What is donald trumps email address?
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC