QUEERY: Chad Koratich
"Glitter & Be GAY!" will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Church of the Epiphany at 7 p.m. featuring compositions by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Julie Giroux, Jennifer Higdon and more. Ruby Corado will narrate a piece called "Lincoln Portrait," which features excerpts from the Gettysburg Address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton Americas Biggest Loser Ever
|1 hr
|American
|11
|Wiretaps: NSA dodges FACTS!
|1 hr
|American
|14
|James Comey...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|1
|Impeach Trump
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|28
|Obama Gave Money to Muslim Countries
|4 hr
|antihillary
|23
|The mass menace
|4 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Where's Hillary?
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|39
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC