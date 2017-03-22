QUEERY: Chad Koratich

"Glitter & Be GAY!" will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Church of the Epiphany at 7 p.m. featuring compositions by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Julie Giroux, Jennifer Higdon and more. Ruby Corado will narrate a piece called "Lincoln Portrait," which features excerpts from the Gettysburg Address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.