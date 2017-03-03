President Trump's blaming the Democra...

President Trump's blaming the Democrats for Cabinet delays that are normal - and his own fault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Donald Trump stands during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here's the kicker for you [email protected], that's NOT... 5 min Political Atheist 4
Von Tramp conman and [email protected] was up watching tv 6 min Political Atheist 8
Only Fools Fight Over Politicians 35 min You Got Trumped 3
Demcrat thugs in cali 37 min You Got Trumped 3
Another 10 million FL country club weekend for ... 47 min You Got Trumped 6
Keep searching breitbart for your excuses! 57 min You Got Trumped 7
Obama Gave Money to Muslim Countries 1 hr Political Atheist 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC