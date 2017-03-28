Police identify body of woman found in Potomac River
D.C. police have identified the body of a woman recovered Saturday from the Potomac River near the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment plant, according to a department spokeswoman. The remains were of Sarah Gaddy, 27, of Northeast, according to the spokeswoman, Aquita Brown.
