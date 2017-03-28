Police identify body of woman found i...

Police identify body of woman found in Potomac River

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

D.C. police have identified the body of a woman recovered Saturday from the Potomac River near the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment plant, according to a department spokeswoman. The remains were of Sarah Gaddy, 27, of Northeast, according to the spokeswoman, Aquita Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump - your friends Norcross and Christie 8 min Failed system 1
Trumps inadequacy to govern 2 hr Jay 7
Where's Hillary? 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 55
whats maybe nunes hiding why won he tell anyone... 2 hr Piel 10
DNC is going down..... 4 hr Waikiki homeless ... 6
News Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne... 4 hr Fit2Serve 43
Hillary washed up 5 hr Political Atheist 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC