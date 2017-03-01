Park police seek help finding man who...

Park police seek help finding man who assaulted officer

U.S. Park Police have identified, and are looking for, the man they believe responsible for an assault on an officer that prompted a police shooting during an attempted traffic stop last Wednesday. Michael Burnett Jr., 25, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, is accused of ramming a car into a police cruiser and injuring an officer's leg.

