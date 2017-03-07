Paintball attacks in District Monday ...

Paintball attacks in District Monday night

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Major cities such as Washington have major crimes, and they also experience unsettling events that seem as much like pranks than anything else, but are nevertheless annoying and potentially painful, such as Monday night's reported paintball attacks. Three people suffered minor injuries during the reported rash of paintball shootings in the District, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate liars do desperate things! 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 28
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 255
The Fitchburg Menace.... 1 hr Political Atheist 2
well whats next for trump he trying to fool eve... 1 hr Political Atheist 8
Where's Hillary? 1 hr Political Atheist 2
Daffy Duck Much More Talented 3 hr feathers 1
Keep searching breitbart for your excuses! 3 hr Political Atheist 29
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC