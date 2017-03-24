Once humbled by the financial crisis, bankers are feeling emboldened by Trump

FirstCapital Bank of Texas Chairman Kenneth Burgess, Jr., left, President Donald Trump, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank CEO Dorothy Savarese, listen during a meeting with leaders from small community banks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2017. Packed into a ritzy Washington hotel ballroom, a meeting of nearly 1,500 bankers momentarily turned into a pep rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.