new Pizza delivery driver carjacked in Northwest DC

Pizza delivery driver carjacked in Northwest DC

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A delivery man was carjacked Thursday outside a pizza shop in the Tenleytown area of D.C., and the police are still looking for his car. Rigoberto Argueta, 46, of Washington told WTOP that he was parked in the alley behind the Angelico pizza shop at 4529 Wisconsin Ave. NW at around 1 p.m., loading food and drinks into his car, which still had the keys inside.

