new Federal inspectors find mixed success for Metro

Metro deliberately ignores some of its own safety rules for convenience, a new batch of federal inspection reports show, but the agency is making progress in areas such as communication between train operators and central controllers. An entire stretch of Orange Line tracks near Minnesota Ave. is in urgent need of repair, a federal inspector found Jan. 19. While many of the issues were minor on their own, like crumbling concrete supports for some of the fasteners that hold the Metro tracks in place or loose bolts, the inspector wrote in a report that, combined, the issues "require repair to provide for safe operations over the entire section."

