Netanyahu chief of staff heads to US to sort out settlements
Yoav Horowitz to join envoy Ron Dermer in talks on White House position toward West Bank slowdown, Amona outpost replacement Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking to his chief of staff Yoav Horowitz at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, January 29, 2017. Netanyahu's chief of staff Yoav Horowitz left for Washington on Sunday to discuss settlement building with the Trump administration.
