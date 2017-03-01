My view: Sen. Hatch should oppose the job-killing Border Adjustment Tax
Hatch: Senate Should Wait to Fill ScaliaA a a s Seat until after Election. Sadly, many Republicans would advance a complicated new tax scheme rather than simply cut spending and reduce the size and scope of government, so taxes can be lowered and simplified equitably across the economy and income levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep searching breitbart for your excuses!
|1 min
|Political Atheist
|11
|Too many Knee gers in Amerikka (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|asudhfasdf
|2
|Demcrat thugs in cali
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|6
|All whites need to be terminated or deported fr...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|2 hr
|Just Think
|220
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Here's the kicker for you [email protected], that's NOT...
|5 hr
|Fox
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC