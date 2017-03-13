Muhammad Alia s son says he was detained again at airport
Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, who was Ali's second wife, attend a forum on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017, sponsored by House Judiciary Committee members Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., a leading advocate in the House for comprehensive immigration reform. Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month, a lawyer for the late heavyweight champion's son said Friday.
