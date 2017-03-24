Missing black girls in DC spark outrage, prompt calls for federal help
Two months ago, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department's new commander, Chanel Dickerson, made a pledge: Let's find our missing girls. Now, as the department posts profiles of missing black and Latina girls in the nation's capital on its Twitter feed almost daily, members of the Congressional Black Caucus are calling for a federal investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|52 min
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|Demos cry about the facts
|3 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Federal arrests
|3 hr
|Aponi
|3
|The rape
|3 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Little men and women playing politics with our ...
|4 hr
|Aponi
|2
|George Norcross blast Obamacare
|7 hr
|Michelle
|1
|Wire tap inappropriate and real
|9 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC