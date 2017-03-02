Metro agrees to settle discrimination case for $175,000
Passengers wait on the platform before boarding a train at the U Street Metro station in Washington. Metro has agreed to pay $175,000 to a Maryland man who said his job offer with the authority was rescinded when the agency learned he had epilepsy.
