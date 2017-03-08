Melania Trump begins to embrace new r...

Melania Trump begins to embrace new role as first lady

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this March 8, 2017, photo, first lady Melania Trump arrives in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, where she hosted a luncheon on International Women's Day. Being first lady of the United States likely was not a life goal that Melania Trump considered while growing up in her native Slovenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 16 min Squidy 87
Trump ( POLICE THE POLICE) Trump 2 hr police the police 1
Trump ( STOP THE MURDER) Trump 2 hr police the police 1
Chump Claims Obamacare Was Designed To Fail In ... 2 hr The Worlds Wrong 13
Von Tramp conman supporters list of excuses and... 2 hr The Worlds Wrong 10
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 3 hr Pol Atheist Did T... 8
The US Government has been compromised with Rus... 3 hr Political Atheist 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC