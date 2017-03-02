Maxine Waters Thinks She's A 'Millennial' [VIDEO]
There are 7 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 9 hrs ago, titled Maxine Waters Thinks She's A 'Millennial' [VIDEO]. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi looks on as Rep. Maxine Waters speaks at a news conference criticizing President Donald Trump's Wall Street policies on Capitol Hill on February 6, 2017 in Washington, D.C. "I recognize it," she stated. "I was a millennial once.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi looks on as Rep. Maxine Waters speaks
Why does the movie dumb and dumber come to mind?
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Add Maxine Waters to the list of excuses and distractions..
Can't defend the sh*tstorm in the white house.
National Security Advisor resigns over Russian collusion
Attorney General of the United States will resign over Russian collusion
Von Tramp conman just lied and said he didn't talk to Russia in ten years except he already boasted about meeting Putin in 2013
What do Von Tramp conman supporters do?
Stalk Rosie's Facebook page.
Whine about Obama,
whine about huma,
whine about dnc,
whine about Claire McCaskill,
whine about Mexico,
whine about Sara Silverman,
whine about the Bidens,
whine about Pelosi,
whine about Valeri Jarret
Whine about fitchburg
Whine about me
Whine about pink hats
Whine about Libraries
Whine about cnn
Whine about Elizabeth Warren
Whine about Chelsea Clinton
Whine about Hillary
Whine about Katy Perry
Whine about lady gaga
Whine about snl
Whine about Satan
Whine about Witches
Can't defend the pussy grabber in chief conman liar and his total white house sh*tstorm.
Sure has them on the run.
|
United States
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Your hitting the nails on the head there.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Clair McClaskel (?), or however you spell the liars name.....says she "NEVER EVER" met with any Russian's....of course after numerous video and pics prove different she decides she was going to say the truth, but....she couldn't fit in that many characters in the post. Apparently only enough fit to lie!
And there are NO Trump supporters on the run there cupcake. We are standing our ground just fine, laughing and getting quit a kick out of the desperate whining departure from reality snowflakes trying to change reality because they can't handle the truth and being told "NO" for the first time in their lives. Oh the tears, the crochet pussy hat marches, the looting and riots (they call them protest), the yelling and screaming at people they insist they want to get answers from while never allowing any conversation to take place......of course not being from the district they are protesting in they don't want to have to actually discuss anything, they don't know why they are even protesting except that they don't like Trump and it's a living and chance to get paid for travel and since it's not like they have a job or anything they have nothing better to do!
Oh yeah......we Trump supporters are really on the run!!! You libs are hoot!
I think they are just pissed because they know the free ride is about to end and they are actually going to have to get a job and be self sufficient because the government isn't going to be their nannie anymore! The threat of that alone would get them out there rioting, Soros is an idiot to actually think he has to pay them to do it!
Just an FYI.....even if for some reason Trump did get out of the presidency.....you still wouldn't and never will get Hillary. We still have a system and you would get Pence, after him you'd get Paul Ryan. Keep it up morons, Trump supporters are not running because we already know we are very well placed and very well represented right where we are!!!
Have a good one there Skippy!
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Now the VP Mike Pence has been found to have used a private email account for official government sensitive classified business and that was compromised.
Does anyone actually think Republicans will treat this the same as they treated Hillary's email use?
It's total shameless lying hypocrites time my friends!
|
#6 1 hr ago
A private email account is quit different then a private server set up to conduct business without using the official State Department business. Also what would it matter if they did treat it the same.....nothing happened to Hillary did it? I say hell yeah, let's treat it the same and move on!
|
#7 11 min ago
Chuck Schumer says howdy.
|
|
