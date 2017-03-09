Man pleads guilty to robbing taxi drivers hailed at Union Station
An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing two taxi drivers he had hailed on separate days at Union Station and asked both times to drive him to the same street in Northeast Washington, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The first robbery occurred about 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, when prosecutors said Waddell got into a taxi at the station and was taken to the 300 block of Evarts Street NE, near a playground in the Edgewood neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|well whats next for trump he trying to fool eve...
|2 min
|District10
|9
|Wiretap happened!! Trump is right.....
|34 min
|District10
|26
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|57 min
|District10
|41
|Presidential FELON
|1 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|6
|Where's Hillary?
|1 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|2 hr
|Mojo Risen
|72
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC