Man pleads guilty to robbing taxi drivers hailed at Union Station

14 hrs ago

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing two taxi drivers he had hailed on separate days at Union Station and asked both times to drive him to the same street in Northeast Washington, according to the U.S. attorney's office. The first robbery occurred about 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, when prosecutors said Waddell got into a taxi at the station and was taken to the 300 block of Evarts Street NE, near a playground in the Edgewood neighborhood.

