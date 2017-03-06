Man killed in Southeast Washington fi...

Man killed in Southeast Washington fire is identified as Samuel Bryant, 76

9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man killed in a fire Friday night in Southeast Washington was identified Monday as a 76-year-old who lived in the apartment that burned, according to police and fire officials. Police said Samuel Bryant of the 3800 block of V Street SE died at a hospital shortly after the 10 p.m. fire.

