Man in car critically wounded in Southeast Washington shooting
A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning when at least one gunman opened fire on a vehicle on Wheeler Road in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 10:50 a.m. near a public charter school in the Congress Heights neighborhood.
