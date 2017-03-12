Man fatally stabbed in Southeast Satu...

Man fatally stabbed in Southeast Saturday

12 hrs ago

A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said. Another serious stabbing was reported about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, also in Southeast.

