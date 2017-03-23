Man faces weapon charges after injured in police-involved shooting
D.C. police said this gun was recovered from a man who was injured in a police-involved shooting on Barnaby Road SE. The man, who D.C. police identified as Michael Leach of Southeast Washington, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and assault on a police officer following the Wednesday shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what will happen next at trump camp vote BIG NO...
|22 min
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|in my opinion PRICE WRONG DONT GET HOOK BY HIM
|54 min
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|The weiner strikes again
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Demos cry about the facts
|3 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|19
|The rape
|6 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Safe to say he won't be Golfing is another bold...
|6 hr
|District10
|42
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC