Man faces weapon charges after injured in police-involved shooting

10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

D.C. police said this gun was recovered from a man who was injured in a police-involved shooting on Barnaby Road SE. The man, who D.C. police identified as Michael Leach of Southeast Washington, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and assault on a police officer following the Wednesday shooting.

