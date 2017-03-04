Man, 74, dies in apartment fire in Northeast Washington
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Man, 74, dies in apartment fire in Northeast Washington. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
The fire, reported about 10 p.m., was mostly contained to the second-floor unit in the 3800 block of V Street SE, according to Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.
#1 3 hrs ago
He knew where the "real, long form birth certificate" is and had information on the "Benghazi coverup." That's a recipe for a Swift Boat to oblivion.
