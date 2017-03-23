#MAGA Vets Rally Alongside #PizzaGate...

#MAGA Vets Rally Alongside #PizzaGate Protesters in Washington, D.C.

Outside the White House, hundreds have gathered to both show support for President Donald J. Trump while others gathered to raise awareness over the controversial #PizzaGate conspiracy. For those of you who might not know, #PizzaGate believers allege that a Washington pizzeria, named Comet Ping-Pong, is the home of a global pedophilia and child sex abuse ring organized by people including Hillary Clinton, Jon Podesta, among and other leading Democrats and members of the DNC.

