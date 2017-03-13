Maddow: People disappointed by Trump story expected too much
Maddow was at the center of the political media universe Tuesday, March 14, 2017, with a story on President Donald Trump's tax returns. . FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitzburg menace caught
|6 min
|Aponi
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,916
|thanks mr red hair woopecker for messing up usa
|1 hr
|redhair woodpecker
|1
|Hawaiian judges insane
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|For dummies the problem isn't their lies it's t...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|19
|Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return!
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|61
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|2 hr
|kuda
|75
