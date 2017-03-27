Kushner's Newest Mission
President Trump plans to unveil a new White House office on Monday with sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises - such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction - by harvesting ideas from the business world and, potentially, privatizing some government functions. The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate as its own nimble power center within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Outside the Beltway.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people of america , secret meetings at white house
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Where's Hillary?
|1 hr
|District10
|51
|Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|28
|Bring back slavery and make them work. (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Iwishahonky would
|54
|Please explain
|5 hr
|Aponi
|13
|My favorite demo
|5 hr
|Aponi
|9
|What's up?
|6 hr
|FlashBang
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC